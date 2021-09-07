Roundup Parade a tubful of fun

This story was published in the Sept. 7, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
There was a naked man at the Lewiston Roundup Parade Saturday afternoon.
At least, he appeared naked as he reclined in an old-fashioned bathtub on the Lewiston Roundup Reflections of the Past float. A woman dressed in a bar maid costume from the Old West pretended to pour water over him.
Other entries to this year’s annual parade featured creativity equal to the bathing man float, the second-place overall winner.
The Post Falls Junior Miss float had teen-age girls in matching blue and white dresses sitting around a decorated gingerbread house. Their float won first place in the Junior Miss category.
In addition to the floats:
Fire engines blared their sirens.
Eight enormous Budweiser Clydesdales pulled a wooden beer wagon.
School marching bands played lively music.
Numerous Indian entries showed off their colorful beaded costumes.
And dozens of horses with riders pranced down Main Street in Lewiston as thousands watched from the sides of the street.
“The horses and the kids and the Indian tribes — we like all of them,” said Marjorie Parris of Pomeroy as she watched the parade with her husband.
Nez Perce tribal members wore traditional costumes with feathers, long leather fringe and intricate beadwork as they marched, rode or danced down the street.
“They are a big attraction to the parade and they’re one of the many things that bring people out,” said Dave Fillebrown, a parade committee member.
Mary Hoffman of Clarkston tries to attend the parade every year for the community spirit it invokes.
“Everybody here knows somebody and has someone to wave to,” she said.
A girl in sunglasses waltzed by, casually banging on the huge drum she carried for Sacajawea Junior High’s marching band and calmly chewing a wad of gum.
“I like the bands with their outfits and stuff and I like the music they play,” said Hailey Thomason, 7, from Lewiston.
A float called “Singin’ Sam” drew responses from adults as enthusiastic as Leanne’s response to the cotton candy seller. As Singin’ Sam himself rolled by on the flatbed of a truck singing about laying his head (or maybe it was laying his hat) in Idaho, a woman on the sidelines shouted, “Amen!”
Down the street from her, Leanne Borgen, 6, of Genesee watched the parade with her grandmother, Carolyn Erickson of Lewiston. Leanne’s favorite thing was the candy.
“She’s making me run up and down the street because we can’t find any,” Erickson said.
Leanne turned to her grandmother, threw her arms around her and asked her again to find some sweets.
“Please!” she begged. “We’ve gotta go find the cotton candy guy!”
Singin’ Sam was one of the approximately 150 entries in the parade.
The parade featured a lot of diversity, said Pat Emerich of Clarkston, as he watched for his sons to march by. They play in junior and senior high marching bands in Clarkston.
When the parade ended nearly two hours after it began, not everyone was ready to leave.
Even as the last of the entries passed by, one little boy remained standing in the street, both arms outstretched, waiting for the paraders to throw more candy.
—————
Winners by category in the parade:
Flag teams
1. Clarkston High School color guard
2. Jenifer Junior High flag team
Native American
1. Ester McAtty Memorial Float
2. Carla HighEagle
3. Nez Perce Tribe Headstart
Junior High Bands
1. Jenifer Junior High
2. Lincoln Middle School
3. Sacajawea Junior High
Senior High Bands
1. Clarkston High School
2. Lewiston High School
Children
1. Lewiston School District
2. Valley Christian Center
3. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Drill team
1. Lincoln Middle School
2. Jenifer Junior High drill team
3. Sacajawea Junior High drill team
Equestrian
1. Roundup Sweethearts
2. Sponsor flags
3. Nez Perce County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse
Float
1. Atlas Sand and Rock
2. Eagles Aerie No. 631
3. Regence Blue Shield of Idaho
Individual
1. Border Highlander Pipe and Drum
2. Idaho State Veteran’s Home
3. Orchards Community Church Awana Club
Junior Miss
1. Post Falls Junior Miss
2. Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Royalty
3. Miss Rodeo Idaho, Margaux Edwards
Governor’s Trophy (First Place Overall)
Atlas Sand and Rock
Second Place Overall
Reflections of the Past