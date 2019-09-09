All the glamor and the glory of the 15th annual roundup at Lewiston will be paraded down Main street at 10 tomorrow morning from 18th street to the Lewis-Clark hotel.
Jaycee Parade Chairman Louis Kohl last night announced the line of march will include every mounted rider the country can produce — with free feed for horses at Roundup park — plus roundup royalty, bands, floats, arena contestants, Nez Perce Indians and all the other colorful contingents a parade demands.
All who wish to take part in the parade are welcome, Kohl said, provided they appear at the starting point in time to be assigned to places.
“We want all entrants to report promptly at 18th street at 9,” Kohl said. “The parade will move on the dot of 10.”
Announcers On Hand
Cy Taillon of Denver, Colo., big league rodeo announcer here for each performance at Roundup park, will be stationed at 9th and Main with a loud speaker system, describing groups as they approach the intersection.
Farther west on Main, the voice of Harry Wall, president of last year’s roundup and arena director this year, will be amplified to identify marchers in the parade as they pass the Smoke shop, 708 Main St.
Doug Hart, familiar to residents of the Lewiston area as an announcer of previous outdoor shows here, will be stationed at 5th and Main streets to inform spectators there of the parade features.
Line Of March
The line of march by sections will be:
Colors — Carried by A. L. Grover, president of the first annual roundup at Lewiston in 1935.
World’s champion all-around cowboy — Gene Rambo; Deb Copenhaver and Casey Tibbs, cowboys.
Arena stock contractors — Harold and Ed Ring of Wilbur, Wash., leading Badger Mountain, 28-year-old horse of bucking fame and his stable mate, 24-year-old Blue Blazes. — Other bucking stock.
Trick riders — Edith Happy of Newhall, Calif., and Dick and Pauline Pickard of Pueblo, Colo.
American Legion — Lewis-Clark post 13.
Lewiston high school band.
Roundup royalty — Queen Joan Wittman, escorted by Princesses Patsy Lee of Grangeville Border days and Beverly Oliver of Chief Joseph days; and Lewiston Roundup association board of directors.
Lewiston Lions club float.
Asotin Lions club.
Lewiston Orchards Kiwanis club float.
Optimist club — 75 or more boys and girls of junior rodeo.
General Tire distributors’ float.
Outdoor Clothiers’ float.
Blue Birds — Junior organization of Camp Fire Girls, marching with decorated vehicles, pets and colors.
Snake River Wranglers — riding club.
Nez Perce Indians in war dress.
Belgian draft horses — Six-horse sorrel hitch owned by Raymond Kooch of Enterprise, Ore.
Percheron draft horses — Six-horse black hitch owned by George Smutz of La Grande, Ore.
Shetland pony horses — Six-horse hitch from the Newell Truck Co. of Portland, driven by 17-year-old Rita Newell.
Junior chamber hitch.
Walla Walla Wagonwheelers — From 40 to 60 mounted riders in distinctive red plaid shirts.
Lewiston-Clarkston Kiwanis club float.
Idaho national guard — 200th tank battalion jeep and tank.
Clarkston Junior Chamber of Commerce float.
United Irish, Killamey clan in regalia of old Erin.
Central trades and labor council float.
Mass band of individual horsemen, horsewomen and cowkids of the area.
Lewiston Chamber of Commerce entry.
Slim Pickens, clown, working all along the line of march with a strong assist from 81-year-old C. M. Cone of Clarkston.
Finale — Jaycee chuckwagon.
Kohl said last night the parade will disband at the Lewis-Clark hotel, after marching down Main street, with riders returning to Roundup park via the Union Pacific railroad tracks at the river-boundary of the business district.
This story was published in the Sept. 9, 1949, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.