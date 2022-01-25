This story was published in the Jan. 25, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A delegation of prominent civic leaders from Portland will attend the northwest open-river rally here Feb. 6, according to word received yesterday by the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce.
Included in the group will be Amedee M. Smith, president of the Portland Chamber of Commerce; Henry F. Cabell, president of the Columbia Valley association, and Arthur H. Devers, president emeritus of the Columbia Valley association. Devers is well known here as a friend and associate of the late Joseph N. Teal, sometimes referred to as the “father” of the open-river movement, and he was an officer of the old Northwest Open River association which promoted construction of the Celilo canal.
Pomeroy, Clarkston, Asotin and Lewiston will be host cities to the meeting which is intended to solidify and unite sentiment for opening the upper Columbia and Snake river to navigation.