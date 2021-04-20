CRAIGMONT — Ron Wright, a counselor at New Meadows, Idaho, has been chosen principal and counselor at Highland High School here.
Wright was chosen from a field of 12 Thursday night by the Highland School Board.
He has been at Meadows Valley School District for a year. Prior to that, he spent two years as principal at the Midvale School District and was a teacher and coach at both Nampa West Junior High School and Vallivue Junior High School at Caldwell.
Wright has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming at Laramie, a master’s degree from the College of Idaho at Caldwell and a sixth-year educational specialist degree at the University of Idaho at Moscow. He has been in education since 1966.
In addition, Wright played four years of professional football with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League and the Oakland (now Los Angeles) Raiders of the National Football League. He was also an alternate on the Olympic wrestling team in 1968 and 1972.
The announcement was made by Highland School District Superintendent Jim McPherson.
This story was published in the April 20, 1991, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.