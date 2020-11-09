Reports from the several chairmen of the Red Cross roll call in Lewis, Idaho and Nez Perce counties are coming in slowly, and it is believed by many precinct captains in the three counties that the workers are waiting until November 11, the close of the drive, before submitting the results of their work. In Lewiston the total membership is about 1,500 to date, this being about 500 below last year. Chairman Bollinger has asked his assistants to speed up on Monday and Tuesday, in order, that the city may reach the 2,500 estimate set at the beginning of the drive.
Put Goal at 10,000
There are approximately 40,000 people in the counties embraced by the Lewiston Red Cross chapter. It is hoped that one-fourth of these may enroll in the Red Cross for 1920, as this district is a large one and the chapter has a big work to do in the next few years. Besides keeping up an organization prepared for any emergency in the form of disasters which affect large numbers of people, or an epidemic of disease such as the influenza, which visited the district last year, the Lewiston chapter is now carrying out a program of public health work which will involve an expenditure of several thousand dollars next year. The chapter is furnishing registered nurses, with special training for instructing in home hygiene and care of the sick — one of whom will devote all of her time to this work in each county.
One half of all funds derived from membership in this drive will go to the national organization, one half to be retained by the local chapter.
Work In County
Chairman O. M. Elliott of Nez Perce county, has sent letters to each of the precinct chairmen giving the record of each precinct in the last drive, and urging them to excel this record.
If all workers speed up during the next two days and cover all the districts assigned to them, it is believed that Lewiston chapter will once more finish a successful membership campaign.
This story was published in the Nov. 9, 1919, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.