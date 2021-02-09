This story was published in the Feb. 9, 1988, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A research satellite rocketed into orbit Monday, released 15 simulated Soviet missiles and tracked them through the skies in the most ambitious test yet for President Reagan’s proposal to build a space-based missile defense shield.
The $250 million exercise will help determine if a split-second response can be developed for the “Star Wars” defense system and whether orbiting sensors can pick out a real missile from a decoy.
Officials called it one of America’s most ambitious unmanned space missions and reported the early hours of the flight had progressed smoothly, with the mock missiles being deployed as planned. They promised to provide details of the complex mission when it ends this morning.
“We will have a suite of sensors looking at 15 objects over many orbits,” Gordon Smith, deputy director of the Strategic Defense Initiative Office, told a news conference. “Altogether we’re very, very pleased with the start.”
Smith said all seven sensors aboard were functioning as the satellite made the first of 200 planned maneuvers to follow the fast-moving targets.
“One of the things that’s most important to us is what we refer to as target characterization, said Col. Ray Ross, director of SDIO’s kinetic energy directorate. “Exactly what does the object look like, how does it behave, what can we expect to see against various backgrounds. The sensors we have will give us this information.”
A two-stage Delta rocket vaulted off its launch pad at 5:07 p.m. following a secret countdown made public just five minutes before liftoff. The booster quickly vanished from sight in low-hanging clouds.