Robinson Voted Most Valuable In National Loop

This story was published in the Nov. 23, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
CINCINNATI (AP) — “I think it’s wonderful,” said Frank Robinson, Cincinnati slugger whose hustle and hitting brought him the Most Valuable Player award in the National League Wednesday.
Robby added maturity this season to his gifts as an athlete and helped the Reds to their first pennant in 21 years.
The player award by the Baseball Writers Association of America was also the first to a Red-leg in the same span of years.
The 26-year-old outfielder made a runaway of the balloting, polling 219 of the 224 points possible, and drawing all but one of the 16 first place votes.
San Francisco’s Orlando Cepeda was well back in second place with 117 votes, and Robinson’s roommate, Vada Pinson, was third with 104.
Study of Robby for the award was in the wind before the season ended, although his batting tailed off in the last month of play.
This was the best of six major league years for him. Pinson had a higher hitting average — .343 — but Robinson wound up with .323 plus the edge in home runs — 37 — and runs batted in — 124. He also stole 22 bases.
He wound up as slugging leader of the league for the second straight year.
Manager Fred Hutchinson, who seldom praises his players extravagantly, said Robby’s great all-around play was a major factor in putting the Rhinelanders atop the National League pack.
“It’s not just his hitting, either,” said Hutch. “He’s been outstanding in every way for us — hitting, fielding and running the bases.
“He’s been leading our club in just about everything and that includes hustle.”
Robinson was league rookie of the year in 1956 when he slammed 38 homers, and followed that with sophomore honors after a .322 performance that included 75 runs batted in.
Robinson was the first Redleg to take the award since Frank McCormick of the 1940 pennant-winning team.