Robert Cloyd joins Lewiston dental office

This story was published in the Aug. 17, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Dr. Robert R. Cloyd recently joined the dental practice of Dr. Glen Carlson at 3326 4th St., Lewiston.
Cloyd, a 1973 graduate of Creighton University School of Dentistry at Omaha, Neb., has been stationed as a captain in the Air Force for the past two years at Chanute Air Force Base, Ill.
He also holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Creighton and had taken the Idaho state dental board examination prior to his Air Force tour.
“I always wanted to live in northern Idaho. That’s why I took the state boards in 1973 after I graduated,” he explained.
Cloyd, formerly of Sheridan, Wyo., resides at 222 N. Prospect Avenue, Lewiston, with his wife, Julie, and children, Lisa, 4½, and Robbie, 2½.