This story was published in the Jan. 27, 1930, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A total of 5,260 miles of roads and trails are needed in the Clearwater, Nez Perce and Selway forests of central Idaho to make the problem of fighting fires more simple, according to a review made by the chamber of commerce of figures submitted by the forest supervisors at the meetings here last week end with Major E. W. Kelley, district forester of Missoula, who discussed fire control and communication.
One of the principal highway arteries asked for by the foresters was the uncompleted sector of the Lewis-Clark highway through the Selway national forest. There are 54 miles of the road yet to be finished.
Have Much to Accomplish.
There are now only 4,139 miles of roads and trails completed in the three forests, less than half the number of miles desired.
There are 1,437 miles of telephone lines completed within the three forests with 559 miles more desired.
How dangerous the present situation is in the Selway can be seen by the fact that one fire alone in the Selway, Old Baldy, burned over 56,300 acres of old burn and cut-over land.
The foresters were in accord that forest penetrations by roads is their principal problem and chamber of commerce officials have committed themselves to assisting in every possible way to get these communication systems completed. In all three forests there are 3,180,000 acres to protect.
Want Elk City Outlet.
An outlet to the Nez Perce forest by Harpster from Elk City was expressed as one of the needs of the forests, second only to the Lewis-Clark highway completion. The Elk City job would cost $20,000 and will probably require several years to complete.
The forestry department will spend $1,500,000 for roads and trails in 1930 and it is expected that 85 per cent of this amount will be in the west. Last year, $25,000 was spent in the Selway road work in 1929 and it is expected that $37,500 will be spent this year. But at this rate it will require eight years, Major Kelley said, before sufficient roads and trails are builded to cover the Selway forest area.
It is in the Selway that the 400,000 acre game preserve is located.
Show Tabulated Figures.
The chamber of commerce study reveals:
Nez Perce Forest.
Present Needed
Miles Yet
Roads 1,732 1,560
Phones 523 279
Clearwater Forest.
Present Needed
Miles Yet
Roads 1,007 1,400
Phones 422 80
Selway Forest.
Present Needed
Miles Yet
Roads 1,400 2,300
Phones 472 200