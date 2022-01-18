This story was published in the Jan. 18, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
“What Price Transportation?” was the subject of an address, at the meeting yesterday of the Kiwanis club by Captain Arthur Ward, who spoke of the neglect of water transportation and its need in the northwest if the great natural resources and wealth of this region are to be saved and developed.
The program was in charge of the attendance committee, Ray Johnson chairman. At the request of Carl Harris, chairman of the president’s ball committee for the community dance Jan. 30, President Henry DeYoung named D. D. Lyell, Junior Church and Phil Hitchcock to represent the club.
“Right now,” said Captain Ward, “many of our people are wondering why all this bother about river development. The daily papers are devoting much space to the subject and we hear it discussed on the street corners. The very air is full of it.
Water-Conscious
“On the opening day of our present session of congress no less than 100 bills were dumped into the legislative hooper calling for inland waterway development in some form in various parts of our country. What is behind all this seeming hysteria? Why has the nation suddenly became water conscious — just when we have thrown the Volstead act overboard?
“Not since the days directly preceding the war between the states have the people of the United States faced such a serious and far-reaching problem as confronts them right at this moment. What is to become of the economic life of the interior of our nation? Are we to build up an industrial fringe bordering on our sea coast and entirely abandon production in the interior? If we do this what is to become of agriculture? The answer to these pertinent questions depends very largely whether or not we are able to supply the interior of our nation with transportation service capable of moving our internal commerce freely and at a materially lower unit cost than is possible with present existing facilities.
New Transportation Era
“We have entered a new transportation era, and, strange as it may seem, although we have been in this cycle for at least 25 years, it is just now beginning to dawn on the average man about town that we have definitely left the old order of things as respects transportation matters.
“Beginning about 1850 and continuing until the turn of the century we were in an era of tremendous railroad expansion. It was during this period, heavily subsidized by our federal government, that the great transcontinental railroads were pushed from the Mississippi to the Pacific coast. Many people came to accept the fallacy that our ran lines could not only supply a more universal but also a cheaper medium of transport than our inland waterways. As a nation we entirely overlooked the incalculable potential value of these natural highways as commerce carriers. During this period there was no attempt to progressively develop these natural commerce arteries.
Growth and Higher Rates
“When the great railroad expansion program was completed, it became obvious that our rail lines could not continue to supply service on the basis of rates which had previously been in effect, and a number of successive advances in rates were authorised by the interstate commerce commission. This pyramiding of railroad rates was especially vicious and burdensome here in the northwest because our basic rates were already much higher than in other producing areas of the nation. Than, too, our products must travel much longer distances to reach natural markets. The net result of all this was to make operation of our basic industries unprofitable.
“About 80 per cent of the grain production of the interior northwest moves into export markets. The unit-cost for moving this grain from producing points to ship-side varies from about 12 to as high as 25 mills a ton-mile. Today both Canadian and American wheat moves from Buffalo, New York, over the New York state barge canal to ship-side in New York harbor, a distance of approximately 500 miles, for 2.7 cents a bushel. This charge also includes the cost of transfer from lake-carriers to barges and five days free storage at Buffalo.
“The wheat producer at Grangeville as a typical example, pays 18.6 cents a bushel to place his product at shipside at Portland by rail. The distance is 430 miles and he pays the cost of loading his wheat on cars, in addition. * * * To any thinking person it is self-evident that such a situation cannot be permitted to continue.”