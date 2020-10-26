This story was published in the Oct. 26, 1946, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Riggins, Oct. 25. — Alvin Hall, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hall, won first prize in the chamber of commerce sponsored garden contest. Billy Jim Wilson, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Wilson won third prize. No second prize was given since there were so few entrants in the contest.
Riggins Briefs
Mrs. James Harris was honor guest of a surprise party held at her home Thursday afternoon. Pinochle was played and refreshments served.
Mrs. James Kelly, Portland, and son, John, arrived Monday for a surprise visit at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Howard. Howard has been quite ill, but is improving.
Mrs. Cy Callison, Lewiston, and Mrs. Maude Swank, Canfield, are visiting at the home of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Callison.
Mrs. Don Sowa, wife of the sawmill foreman, was taken back to Council hospital for father treatment for a skull fracture suffered in a wreck two weeks ago.