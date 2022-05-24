This story was published in the May 24, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Hellsgate Stables in Lewiston has reopened in a new location and with several new riding programs, says owner Charmaine Allen.
The stables now are on Southport Avenue, which is the road that runs parallel to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport runways, south of the airport.
The stables were at Hells Gate State Park along the Snake River south of Lewiston for seven years before closing about a year ago.
Allen said she closed the stables after a number of her horses died or became ill. She said tests were done, but the cause was not disease, or food contamination. Allen is convinced her horses were purposely poisoned.
“That just shot me down,” she said. It’s taken a long time for her horses to recover completely. Plus, “I didn’t know whether I wanted to keep going.”
But now Allen is enthusiastic about two new riding programs that will start June 9.
The first is a 12-week summer horse program for children and adults that focuses on basic horsemanship, safety and the care of horses. The classes will meet three times per week, and students will have the opportunity to participate in a parade and a horse show during the summer, Allen said.
The cost of the program is $600.
Another new program this summer will be equine therapy, a series of classes for people with disabilities. Groups or individuals can sign up for the classes, which will be held all summer.
Allen also will be teaching riding lessons for children in Lewis-Clark State College’s Kids College, plus offering horse rental for trail rides.
The cost to go riding is $9 per hour, $15 for two hours or $30 for a half-day.