The formal installation of the Rev. George R. Hendrick, pastor of the Clarkston Presbyterian church, will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. at the church.
The installation services will be conducted by the Rev. Harold Penhalurick, Spokane, moderator, and a group of ministers from the Spokane presbytery.
Rev. George Van Leuven of the Spokane Lidgerwood Presbyterian church, will preach the sermon. Rev. Clayton Saunders, Fairfield church, will give the charge to the pastor, and Dr. David Brown, former pastor of the Clarkston church will, give the charge to the congregation.
Others participating are the Rev. Garth Steele, and the Rev. Wilson Rascoe, both of Spokane. Jane Wilson will sing God Is My Refuge.
Following the installation service, members and friends of the Clarkston church will meet in the social rooms for a reception honoring Rev. and Mrs. Hendrick and the college young people of the church who are leaving for school. All friends and members of the congregation are invited.
Warren Berry is chairman of the committee on arrangements, assisted by C. S. Richardson, and Oscar Collins.
Rev. Hendrick completed his theological training at the Presbyterian seminary at San Anselmo, Calif., in May and began his pastorate at the Clarkston church July 1st.
This story was published in the Sept. 9, 1949, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.