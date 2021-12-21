New York. Dec. 20. —(AP)— A buying public convinced that the best is none too good for the first peacetime Christmas in five years is boosting gift-buying to the highest levels in history.
The average Christmas shopper is buying with abandon, retailers said, and is making his purchases “at whatever price he has to pay.”
The tendency toward more expensive gifts cannot be accounted for entirely by the lack of lower-priced items, retail store executives said.
A sharp increase in cash business in the higher-priced stores is attributed to an abundance of money in people’s pockets and the fact that “they want the best and are buying it while they can.”
New sales peaks are reported from all parts of the country, and two New York firms have set records for a single day’s business during the last two weeks.
Macy’s chalked up an all-time record of $1,121,621 in sales on Dec. 6, and last Monday reported its third million-dollar day this Christmas season — the fourth in its history.
Gimbel Bros., Inc., stores passed the $2-million mark for the first time last Monday when the corporation’s sales totaled $2,035,000. Bernard F. Gimbel. president, said the total included the Gimbel stores in New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.
Shopping has presented a real problem with shortages cutting deeply into many traditional gift lines. But lists have been revised, budgets have been upped and the rush for goods continues unabated.
Women’s handbags, better jewelry, men’s lounge clothes, cosmetics, clothing of all kinds with emphasis on vacation apparel and evening wear, women’s accessories and luxury furs all have had a big share in the Christmas business.
An exclusive fur shop reported a great demand for mink coats from $6,000 up. Evening gowns costing $150 and more are so popular that some stores cannot supply enough.
Interest in the moderate-priced stores is centered on their higher-priced merchandise, several reported. Handbags from $45 to $75 plus 20 per cent tax are “selling like hotcakes.” Evening bags at $35 to $50, mink and sable scarves at $75 to $135 a skin, and toys in the $25 to $75 brackets are among things the average customer is buying without blinking an eye, stores said.
One reported men’s lounge clothes at $50, $75 and $100 are popular and more men’s jewelry than usual is in demand at $35 and up.
Most retailers said predictions that store shelves would be bare by Dec. 25 are exaggerations, but added that in certain lines, such as hosiery, lingerie, men’s clothing and accessories and other textiles, goods will be near rock-bottom by the end of the gift-buying rush.
This story was published in the Dec. 21, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.