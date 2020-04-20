This story was published in the April 20, 1927, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Uniontown, April 19 — Washington state highway department expects soon to begin regrading and resurfacing the eastern loop at the Inland Empire highway between Colfax and the top of the Lewiston hill, according to reliable reports received here recently. Approximately 40 miles of roadway will be involved in this work and a thorough job will be done, it is said. This highway passes through Uniontown, Colton, Johnson, Pullman and Colfax. Appropriation for this work was made at the last session of the Washington legislature.
The highway will be well scarified and six-inch retaining walls will be built upon both sides of the roadway to hold the gravel with which the highway will be surfaced. A large state highway crew will be put on the work which will be handled from several different places where rock crushers will be stationed.
At present the grading and surfacing crews are busy on the main Inland Empire highway sector between Colfax and Central Ferry, where similar work is now being done. It is expected that these crews will he finished and moved to the eastern loop within the month.
Uniontown News Items.
Snow and a high wind have been the weather portion for Uniontown residents for the past several days. Despite these adverse conditions farmers have been in their fields daily and are well into their regular spring work. Fall grain is up 6 to 8 inches in the Uniontown region and is reported in first-class shape.
A 12-pound boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. Nick Dahmen at their home here Monday. Mother and baby are reported doing well.
Another gymnasium benefit dance will be held under the auspices of the local high school in the Community building next Tuesday evening.
The Dixie Jubilee quartet will present an extensive musical program in the Community building Saturday evening. This performance is sponsored by the high school.
Many Uniontown residents motored to Colton this evening to attend the post-Easter dance given there by the American Legion.