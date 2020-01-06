This story was published in the Jan. 6, 1920, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Advice were received yesterday from E.M. Becker, secretary of Rimrock highway district, of the sale of the bonds of that district recently held. The bonds draw interest at 5 per cent and were purchased by the taxpayers of the district as follows:
John Friederichs .... $8,090
Joe Knapps .... 10,000
William J. Mervyn .... 4,000
John Cunningham .... 5,000
Fred K. Bressler .... 2,000
Anna Becker .... 2,000
First Bank of Genesee .... 1,000
Genesee Exchange Bank .... 3,000
Total .... $35,000
All bids were for par and accrued interest with the further agreement that money would be advanced as required by the district.
The officers of the district concluded some time ago that the bonds could probably be sold to better advantage to residents of the district than to the bond houses. They accordingly procured in advance, from residents of the district, bids for the bonds at par and accrued interest with an agreement to furnish the money as required by the district so as to save interest for the district. The highway commissioners then circularized the bonding houses and advised them of what the local residents were willing to do and requested the bond houses to bid at the sale of the bonds if they were willing to make a better offer. A considerable number of the bonding houses replied to this circular, expressing their appreciation of the frankness of the district and stating that, in their opinion, the bonds were being sold upon better terms than any of the bonding houses could offer at this time. Several of the bonding houses stated that the price which was paid to the district for the bonds was about the price which the bonding houses would have to realize on a re-sale to their customers, and that, consequently, there would be no margin in the bonds at the price at which they were offered.