This story was published in the Dec. 13, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
With repair of the stilling basin below the Dworshak Dam spillway completed, the Army Corps of Engineers can begin drawing down the reservoir to prepare for winter precipitation.
Robert Rickel, chief hydrologist for the corps at Walla Walla, said water discharges will increase this weekend so the reservoir can be lowered another nine to 10 feet — depending on the flow into the pool — by Monday evening.
The increased discharge will cause about a two-foot rise in the lower Clearwater River Saturday, Rickel predicted.
The maximum release from the dam will be 30,000 cubic feet, per second — 10,000 through the powerhouse and 20,000 over the spillway, he said.
That rate will be held until Monday noon, when the flow will be reduced gradually until 6 p.m, when spilling of water will cease and all the discharge from the dam will be through the powerhouse.
The plans are to draw down the remaining two feet needed to reach a reservoir level of 1,558 feet above sea level — 42 feet below the full mark — by discharging only through the powerhouse.
“Some time, then, toward the end of next week we should be in a normal operation, holding at a fairly constant level unless there’s a big power demand or a flood,” he told the Lewiston Morning Tribune by telephone.
With normal operation the lower Clearwater River fluctuates about a foot up or down, depending on power demands.
Rickel said Dworshak Reservoir has risen about eight feet since Dec. 1 as the result of two heavy rainstorms, plus flows from melting snow.
That only put the water level at elevation 1,529 — 31 feet below the full mark.
