All truck shipments or sales within Washington of melons, cantaloupes, and tomatoes, coming under the state marketing agreement, must be stamped before leaving the ranch, Clyde Perry, chairman of the local unit, and A. C. Whistler, inspector, reported yesterday.
This understanding was reached at a meeting of the Oregon-Washington melon and tomato marketing agreement officials in Portland Saturday evening.
The ruling does not apply, however, to shipments into Idaho or other states not cooperating in the marketing agreement.
Commodities may be shipped to Idaho and sold without stamps.
Mr. Whistler reported about a third of the melons and cantaloupes have been marketed in Clarkston district, and that he is of the opinion that growers have been benefitted by the code.
The following minimum prices are effective, enforced by state law:
Cantaloupes.
Jumbo crates, $1.60; standard crates, $1.25; standard crates, size 16, $1.20; standard crates, size 12 and larger, $1; standard flat crate, 65 cents; ton, $40.
Casabas and Honeydew.
Casaba standard crate, $1; ton, $30; honeydew and other varieties, standard crate, $1; flat 50 cents; ton, $30; watermelons, ton, $25.
Tomatoes.
Peach box, 20 pounds, 50 cents; L. A. lug, 75 cents; apple box, 75 cents.
Violations of any article of the agreement are punishable by heavy fines or imprisonment of both buyer and seller.
Stamp Tax Rates.
The above products must carry tax stamps, which must be cancelled with date in ink, indelible pencil or rubber stamp at time of sale or shipment, on package, or on the original invoice to the buyer in case of bulk sales in the following amount:
Cantaloupes, jumbo and standard packs, 7 cents; flats, 3 cents; ton, $2; melon, ton, $2; minimum for small sales 3 cents. Tomato, peach boxes, 3 cents; L. A. lug, 4 1-4 cents; apple box, 6 cents.
Stamps may be secured at the Clarkston drug store.
This story was published in the Aug. 3, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.