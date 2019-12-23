Sixteen camps, employing 800 men, are now established by Twohy Brothers, holding the contract for building the railroad from Orofino to Headquarters, a distance of about 42 miles, which will tap the vast timber belt of Clearwater county, and shortly after the first of the year, the number of men will be increased to one thousand, according to M. S. Boss, general superintendent for Twohy Brothers, and who is now maintaining his headquarters at Orofino.
Mr. Boss, accompanied by Charles H. Bennett, of the firm of Bennett & Twohy, holding sub-contracts on the work, and J. D. MacVicar, of the firm of MacVicar & Murphy, also sub-contractors, passes through the city yesterday en route to his home at Portland for the holidays. Mr. Bennett and Mr. MacVicar were also bound for Portland for a 10 days stay.
All camps are now busily engaged, Mr. Boss stated, and at this time approximately 100 carloads of rails for the road are in the Orofino and a great supply of coast cedar for bridge timbers. Mr. Boss said that his firm would have to build 72 bridges in the 42 mile stretch, the longest of these being about 150 feet. Three steam shovels are now at work and two more will arrive and be transported over the snow for use at the upper end of the job. Snow to a depth of about one foot is now on the ground near Headquarters.
In the yards at Orofino, a mile and a half of track has been laid and work in that part will be finished this month, the superintendent advised.
This story was published in the Dec. 23, 1925, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.