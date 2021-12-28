This story was published in the Dec. 28, 1923, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The Clarkston water system is being greatly improved at this time through the installation of new distributing pipes in places where the old ones have become inadequate for the present consumption of water.
On Twelfth street between Chestnut and Libby, where much water has gone to waste during the past two years, the entire system is being gone over and either new pipes are being installed or the old ones are being “cinched” in order to prevent further waste.
R. L. Coleman, manager of the Clarkston office of the Washington-Idaho water Light & Power Co., stated yesterday that repairs are being planned at many different places over the Clarkston valley in an effort to preserve as much water as possible and to improve the system whereever it is needed.
He announced that the work on the main pipe line which has been under way for the past few months, has been completed and that he is of the opinion that it is in about the best condition that it has been for some time. The work of repair has included all the lines from the headgate on the Asotin creek to the city reservoir.
He further announced that the entire water system is being closely inspected daily and as soon as places are found where water is being wasted, it is immediately repaired and in this way it is hoped that the water system can be kept up to its present standard.
During the past three months more than $6,000 has been expended on the water system and it is understood that another appropriation of a similar amount will be made for repair work in the spring.