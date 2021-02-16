This poem was published in the Feb. 16, 1929, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
San Francisco, Feb. 15. — (AP) — General reduction of two cents a gallon in the wholesale price of gasoline for the whole Pacific coast today intensified the “price war” which has resulted in a promise of federal inquiry into the gasoline sales situation in the San Francisco bay district. The slashing of wholesale prices started in Los Angeles, where a federal investigation began some days ago.
In San Francisco, the wholesale “tank-wagon” price dropped from 17 to 15 cents, and dealers with contracts got gasoline for 13 instead of 15 cents. Service stations owned by the major oil companies reduced the price from 21 to 19 cents; the retail Service Station Dealers’ association cut from 18 to 17 cents, and the Garage and Property Owners’ association from 17 to 15 cents. The wholesale price in Los Angeles was 14½ cents, and the retail from below 15 cents to 18½ cents.
Expect Chaotic Conditions.
Dealers here said the retail price was stabilized at 19 cents in towns east of San Francisco bay, and in San Jose. They predicted, however, that sales conditions would become chaotic because of the cut in wholesale prices.
“What prices may be quoted by retailers in the next day or so is uncertain, and the subject of countless rumors,” said H. William Nelle, spokesman for the Garage and Property Owners’ association. “Many rumors have come to us that dealers, reported to be subsidized by the oil companies, may drop the profit margin altogether, and sell at the price they pay, 13 cents, in order to drive competitors from the field.
“For the present, however, we are giving the public the full benefit of the wholesale price reduction, and there has been no more to meet our 15-cent price.”
Edgar C. Levey, attorney for the Garage and Property Owners, said the association would cut any price quoted by rival station dealers.
Joseph A. Garry, attorney for the Station Dealers’ association, said members had hoped to keep their price at 18 cents, but had been obliged to cut it one cent, which, he added, left them a 4-cent profit.
The wholesale price cut was started in Los Angeles, where the Standard Oil company of California and the Texas corporation reduced the price two cents to meet a cut made by other major companies. Their action was interpreted by independent dealers and by other oil companies as firmly establishing the new price scale.
Seattle Slashes Prices.
Seattle. Feb. 15. —(AP)— The gasoline war ignited again in Seattle tonight following the announcement today that all the large wholesale distributing corporations here had slashed the price of gasoline two cents per gallon to distributors.
The Texas company was the first to announce the cut to 14½ cents delivered, with a two-cent state tax paid, making the price 12½ cents to pumping stations.
This cut makes the official retail price 18½ cents per gallon, but this figure was being observed by none but branches of the large companies, it was reported. Many independent dealers were said to be selling gasoline as low as 15 cents a gallon.