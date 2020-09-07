This story was published in the Sept. 7, 1937, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
With delegates present from Southwick, Lenore, Culdesac, Spalding and Lewiston, young people’s groups of the Christian & Missionary Alliance church held their district rally at the Lewiston church, Fifteenth street and Sixth avenue, yesterday. The Lewiston group, with Bernard King, as president, was host. Pastors present were: Rev. C. A. Christiansen, Clarkston; Rev. W. W. Turner, Southwick, and Rev. Martin W. Kline, Lewiston.
The affair got under way shortly after 2 with a song service followed with prayer by the Rev. Turner. Then came reports of activities by groups in the district, followed by special music and a special Bible school program.
Highlights of both the afternoon and evening sessions were addresses by Mrs. J. D. Williams, wife of the president of Simpson Bible institute, Seattle.
At the conclusion of the afternoon program the delegates met at Beachview park in Clarkston for a fellowship picnic supper and a program of sports and then returned to the church for the evening program which, in addition to the talk by Mrs. Williams, included prayers by Ronald Palmen, Westlake; song service; special music, and testimonies.