This story was published in the Jan. 27, 1930, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Point Barrow, Alaska, Jan. 26. —(AP)— Absolute starvation would face the natives on the whole coast line from Kotzebue sound to Demarcation point, constituting the entire northmost section of Alaska, were it not for the reindeer herds, as the fur catch to date is less than one-tenth of the usual amount.
The fur shortage is due to an epidemic which broke out a year ago among the arctic mice, upon which the foxes live. Deprived of their natural food supply, the foxes, principal source for fur, and even the great arctic owls have migrated to other parts of the territory.