This story was published in the Aug. 23, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
PULLMAN — The Stage II Advisory Committee quietly dissolved Monday afternoon.
The committee, composed of representatives from eight area governmental units, directed a two-year study of a proposed regional airport to serve the quad cities of Pullman, Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston.
A consulting firm based at Los Angeles performed the bulk of the work and culminated its efforts this spring with a final report that found such an airport to be unjustified, although technically feasible.
The Stage II Committee had little left to do. An audit of the $98,000 spent during the study was conducted last month and a report issued at Monday’s final meeting. Of the total expenditures, federal grants covered some $65,000 and local sources paid the rest.
Cash contributions of $1,492 were received from the cities of Moscow and Pullman, the Ports of Whitman and Clarkston, Latah County, Washington State University and the University of Idaho. Whitman County paid $373 while $3,541 was received from both the Idaho Division of Aeronautics and the Washington State Aeronautics Department. Another $14,000 was given by the member entities.
Daniel, Mann, Johnson & Mendenhall, the California consulting firm, got $65,000 for its work.
Committee members emphasized that any further investigation of a regional airport would happen only if the governments in the area prompted it, A “Stage III” is not planned.