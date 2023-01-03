This story was published in the Jan. 3, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
Tokyo, Jan. 2 — (AP) — Unidentified reconnaissance planes — believed to be Russian — fly over the Ryukyu islands almost daily but disappear before American interceptors can take after them, a Red Cross man said today.
Ferdinand Micklautz, special field representative of the American Red Cross, said “it is general knowledge” that the reconnaissance planes operate practically without interference over Okinawa. He recently returned to Tokyo after seven weeks on the big American base island.
Air Force Silent
An air force duty officer said he was not at liberty to comment on Micklautz’ report and could make no statement except through public information office channels. Top officers were unavailable for comment, but in the past reports that Russian planes have been seen over Okinawa brought prompt denials.
Mieklautz said:
“You can see vapor trails in the sky about 40,000 feet up. The interceptors take off after them but they are gone before the interceptors can get off the ground. Shanghai is only 400 miles from Naha, you know.”
Naha is the capital of Okinawa, main U.S. base in the Ryukyus which curve like a giant scimitar from southern Japan toward Formosa and the Chinese communist mainland.
Identity Concealed
Mieklautz said identity of the planes has not been determined officially as far as he knows but added:
“Everybody knows they are Russian; who else out here has such aircraft?”
The Red Cross man also said pirate surface vessels are active in the southern Ryukyus, some even coming into ports for provisions and to trade. He said some are captured, disarmed and set free again for lack of manpower or facilities to do otherwise.
