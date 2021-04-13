WASHINGTON — President Reagan, secluded with his family at the White House, watched the launching of the space shuttle on television Sunday and declared: “It’s a spectacular sight.”
A day after he was discharged from George Washington University Hospital, the president’s staff made a “hard and fast” decision to leave him alone as he continues to recuperate from the bullet wound in his left lung.
Reagan arose about 10 minutes before the shuttle launch and was visited by his personal physician, Dr. Daniel Ruge. He spent the day watching television and reading briefing papers.
“He’s in great shape,” Ruge said through Speakes. “He looks great.” Reagan was taking penicillin orally to ward off infection in the lung wound he incurred during an attempt on his life March 30.
Nevertheless, aides were reluctant to disturb the president, whose only companions were his wife, Nancy and daughter, Patti.
“No one from the staff has seen him since he went into the elevator yesterday,” Speakes said. “There was a conscious decision on the part of the senior staff yesterday that once he went into that elevator to leave him alone and give him some time with his family.”
Reagan’s doctors had advised him not to work in the Oval Office for a week and not to travel for several weeks. Speakes said the president probably would spend most of the coming week in the second floor living quarters in the Executive Mansion.
The only scheduled visitors were Secretary of State Alexander M. Haig Jr., who was likely to drop by Monday or Tuesday to report on his nine-day trip to Europe and the Middle East, and Reagan’s top three economic aides, Treasury Secretary Donald Regan, David Stockman, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Murray Weidenbaum, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.
In addition, Speakes said that Reagan may call individual congressmen “to get a feel for” the prospects in Congress for his economic program.
To a large extent, Speakes said, the president will follow the same routine he used at George Washington University Hospital. His top three aides, Edwin Meese III; James A. Baker III and Michael K. Deaver will visit him in the morning “to discuss whatever matters come up,” and his national security briefing will be in written form.
This story was published in the April 13, 1981, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.