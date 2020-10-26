This story was published in the Oct. 26, 1946, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Approximately 2,000 hunters in the Lewiston area will unlimber shotguns shortly after dawn today for the opening of both the pheasant and duck season, according to Conservation Officer Ray Kernan.
Kernan said the expected migration of hunters to the fields in record numbers will be matched in quantity by both waterfowl and upland birds. This is the first year that both duck and pheasant seasons have opened simultaneously.
Heavy Crop
A heavy pheasant crop is due to an Idaho ruling which prohibits the shooting of hens, a bountiful hatching season and the propagating of birds by the Jerome and Lapwai game farms. Kernan said.
Kernan also noted that the advent of winter weather in Canada has started flights of ducks winging over Idaho on their southward flights.
Announce Places
According to James O. Beck of the state fish and game department pheasants may be shot in northern, southwestern and southcentral Idaho until Nov. 11. In eastern Idaho, pheasants may be shot until Nov. 3 except in Bear Lake county where the season lasts only for two days, Saturday and Sunday.
Only cock pheasants may be killed and the limit, bag and possession, is three. No pheasant may be dressed in the fields in an attempt to disguise the sex, Beck said.
Shooting of ducks and geese, controlled by federal migratory bird regulations, continues until December 9. Shooting begins daily one half hour before sunrise and lasts until one half hour before sunset. The duck bag limit is seven, the goose limit two.
Hungarian partridges may be shot in southwestern and southcentral Idaho from tomorrow until Nov. 11. The bag limit is five.
Turn In Bands
Don Shook of the Lewis-Clark Wildlife club announced yesterday that all hunters are requested to turn in bands found on legs of pheasants to various collecting agencies at Lewiston. He said that hunters who cannot should put the bands in an envelope and mail along with data noting the data shot and place to the Wildlife club, Lewiston.