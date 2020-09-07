Spokane, Wash., Sept. 6. —(AP)— Horse racing opened its third season today at Playfair track before what the sponsors said was the biggest crowd ever to see the ponies run in Spokane — 16,276 paid admissions.
Easter Style, owned by Mrs. G. W. Granger and ridden by Floyd McCormick, won the feature $700 Labor day handicap. The time for the approximately five furlongs on a heavy track was 58 3-5 seconds. Jessie Cloud was second and the favorite, China Empress, third.
D. McCune, who rode China Empress, the favorite, to third money, was set down for 10 days by the stewards for jamming the field at the start.
This story was published in the Sept. 7, 1937, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.