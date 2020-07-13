This story was published in the July 13, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Lewiston has received an offer to have an aviation school permanently established here in the event a suitable field and facilities are provided. The offer came from Harry Grupe. Pacso, who flew into Lewiston Wednesday to confer with the members of the Commercial club committee named several months ago to take up the mater of securing an aviation field for Lewiston.
Mr. Grupe proposes to establish a permanent school if satisfactory facilities are provided here. Howard Cooper of the aviation committee reported last evening. We have asked Mr. Grupe to submit by letter his definite proposition, the size of field required and the facilities necessary. After this proposal has been received, the committee will be prepared to proceed with some definiteness in the matter of securing the field.
The committee has been working on the aviation field plan for some time and believe that an announcement of definite arrangements will be made shortly after the proposal of Mr. Grupe has been received. It is the general sentiment of members of the committee that the field should be kept open for all commercial and instruction purposes.