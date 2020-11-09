Writing from Spokane, Retail Sales Manager George W. Mohr, of the Eldridge Buick company, says that his company is receiving a strong demand for rebuilt Buicks from the people of Lewiston and the surrounding territory.
“The apple and wheat crops must have been satisfactory in and around Lewiston from the way Lewiston people are buying Buick,’ said Mr. Mohr. “Not only are the local dealers handling all the new Buicks which we are able to supply, but many people from this section are coming into Spokane for our used Buicks.
“We have never had much trouble in selling our used Buicks because of the way we handle such cars. There is no good reason against the purchase of a good used car if the buyer can only be sure that the condition of the car is right. It has often been said that there is more real value in a good used car than in a new car at the same price. The reason is that there is no dealer’s profit in the sale price of the used car, whereas in the case of the new car there is quite a portion of the sale price tied up as dealer’s commission.”
This story was published in the Nov. 9, 1919, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.