Rain swells streams

This story was published in the Dec. 27, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A storm from the Pacific Ocean Friday brought steady, soaking rains that dropped more than half an inch of rain at many points in the Lewiston area, doubling and tripling the flow of many secondary streams and sending Lindsay Creek out of its banks at several points.
That stream, dark with silt, swept across Lindsay Creek Road at two places about three miles above its mouth around midday. The flooding was caused primarily by debris that plugged the channel, damming the stream and forcing the impounded water to stream over the pavement.
The county road department cleared the debris away with a backhoe and other equipment, and the stream quickly returned to its channel.
Debris in the creek also blocked culverts beneath Main St., causing such a jam that some of the debris eventually was forced up onto the bridge deck, threatening to pile onto Main St. A street department crew with a backhoe soon removed the debris, however, and the stream again became tractable.
Several pastures in the Lindsay Creek Valley were under water for a time, a few fence posts were undermined by the rushing stream and other incidental damage was caused before the streams subsided.
Potlatch River, Lapwai Creek and Asotin Creek — all streams with a history of violent and destructive floods rose moderately during the morning, but no flooding occurred and none appeared to be imminent as the day wore on.
Rainfall at the National Weather Service station at Lewiston Airport totaled .46 of an inch by 4 p.m., bringing the total for the month to 2.13 inches — more than double the norm of 1.04. Rainfall since Sept. 1 at Lewiston now totals 4.64 inches, compared with a normal of 4.23 inches for the period.
So swiftly was the Clearwater River running into Lower Granite Lake that water piled up as it entered the upper end much as water piles up when poured out of a bucket.
The measuring gauge near the Potlatch Corp. plant showed the water level there was .7 foot higher than it was at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater Rivers three miles downstream.
Rain fell most of the day in the Kendrick-Juliaetta area, at Culdesac and Lapwai, in the Waha area and at most other points on Craig Mountain, at Fields Spring State Park and at Anatone. Virtually all points on Camas and Nez Perce prairies had rain ranging from intermittent to heavy. So too, did most of Whitman County, where evidences of erosion became more prominent on tilled slopes and stubble fields.
The rain caused several minor mudslides on Whitman County roads, according to Russ Shorten, maintenance superintendent of the county road department. The slides occurred on the Oakesdale-Rosalia road and the Colfax-Palouse Road. All were cleared in a short time.
A rock slide on the Lewis & Clark Highway about three miles west of Kamiah blocked one lane of traffic about 2 p.m., the Clearwater County sheriff’s office at Orofino reported, It was cleared soon afterward and two-way traffic resumed.
The sheriff’s office reported that rocks tumbled onto the highway at several points west of Orofino and warned motorists to use extreme caution. Officers said one car went into the ditch near Peck to avoid a small rock slide ahead. The driver was uninjured and his car received only minor damage, they said.
The heaviest rainfall reported for the day fell at Winchester and Nezperce — .80 of an inch at each place.