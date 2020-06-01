Chief Engineer E. J. Pearson of the Northern Pacific company arrived in the city yesterday morning in his private car Montana attached to the regular night train from Spokane. Mr. Pearson was accompanied by Principal Assistant Engineer B. L. Crosby and his regular clerical force. The party had breakfasted on the car before reaching the city and immediately after the arrival of the train they were met by Engineer Pollard, who is in charge of the Northern Pacific work in the Clearwater country, and Chief Engineer Boschke of the O. R. & N. system. After a short conference the party prepared for the drive from Lewiston to Grangeville and by 8 o’clock were on the road.
It was the purpose of the party to spend two days on the prairie and will reach Culdesac Friday morning after which they will return to Lewiston. The engineers will spend several days in Lewiston upon their return and will perhaps announce the location of the Clearwater bridge. The route by which their line will reach the upper country may also be announced before the party leaves the city. A message received last night from Westlake slated the party had reached that point for the night and conversation with business men there the engineers stated that in all probability the road would be extended from this point.
This story was published in the June 1, 1905, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.