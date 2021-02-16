This poem was published in the Feb. 16, 1929, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The application of the Great Northern Railroad company for permit to extend its lines from Klamath Falls to connect with an extension of the Western Pacific to give the northern line a direct connection with San Francisco, is regarded by Lewiston students of the railroad situation as a further step in a development that will place Lewiston and Clarkston on a transcontinental railroad, with direct connections east and west and a new outlet into the California markets.
The reasoning advanced for this opinion is that present railroading demands shorter routes and quicker delivery of passengers and freight. The merger of the Northern Pacific and Great Northern will eventually be effected, local observers believe, even if the present application is rejected and with the combination of these great transportation lines will come an economic necessity for a more direct route from Montana to the coast and the California markets to be opened by the proposed extension from Klamath Falls.
May Involve U.P.
There are two routes that might be selected for the cut-off from Montana and either one would bring the line through Lewiston. The Northern Pacific has made extensive surveys of the route between Stites and Salmon City and the engineers have pronounced the location entirely feasible and one that would serve a large mining region and make accessible one of the largest stands of pulp timber in the west. The Hill interests now own the line from Salmon City to Armstead where connection is made with the Union Pacific.
The development of this project would necessitate the construction of a line from Armstead to some point in Montana, probably Twin Bridges, which would open a large productive country and give the lines an almost direct route from Twin Bridges to the coast with connections with the Klamath Falls road for movement into California.
This route is regarded with special favor by the railroad dopesters because of the possibility of Union Pacific participation in the building from Stites to Salmon City and a continuation of the Camas Prairie joint operation from Stites to Armstead. This would give the Union Pacific its eastern connection, a more direct route from the east to Portland and Seattle, a participation in the business created between Stites and Salmon City and a direct eastern movement for the lumber and grain tonnage secured in the central Idaho and eastern Washington territories.
Lolo Alternative Route.
The other possible location for the Northern Pacific-Great Northern line would be the Lolo Pass route between Missoula and Kooskia. It would require much less building to occupy the Lolo Pass route but the possibility of tonnage between Missoula and Kooskia is very limited and with the swing of the business as far north as Missoula, the saving in mileage would not exceed 150 miles. This saving is a very important item and one that would warrant the investment necessary for the Missoula-Kooskia construction and would probably be the selected route if the construction is a matter to be financed by the Northern Pacific-Great Northern interests. But if the Union Pacific is to have a part in the building program, it appears quite logical that the route from Stites to Salmon City would have preference.
The view is held by local prophets that the Lewiston development can be expected within the next three or four years and with it will come that opportunity for the central Idaho and adjacent eastern Washington communities to take full advantage of the heritage provided by nature, but unclaimed and undeveloped because of the absence of the through transportation.