This story was published in the March 29, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
A project to construct a new two-story headquarters building for Camas Prairie Railroad in east Lewiston is being discussed, J. H. Harwood, manager, confirmed yesterday.
He said the proposal is “just in the planning stage” and hasn’t yet been approved by the two CPRR owners, Northern Pacific Railroad and Union Pacific Railway.
Plans call for vacating the present Lewiston railroad depot at 13th and Main Sts., and the CPRR freight office structure at 5th and Railroad Sts.
The traffic departments of Union Pacific and Northern Pacific also would occupy the new building.
A start on the project could be made this year, Harwood said. Present structures at the east Lewiston yards, including the stockyards, would be removed.
The railroad’s owners so far have no plans for the old Lewiston depot building or the freight office after they are vacated, he said.