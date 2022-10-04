This story was published in the Oct. 4, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
Students at Lewis-Clark State College have sacrificed seed money for a radio station in order to rescue library hours threatened by a state budget cut.
The Associated Student Body senate voted 10-2 to transfer $2,720 from a radio fund to the library. The money replaces reductions that were made after Gov. Phil Batt ordered a 2 percent holdback last month to make up for lagging state revenue.
“It was a wonderful statement and gesture by the students,” said Paul Krause, library director. Batt’s holdback meant a $218,000 loss for LCSC, and $4,000 of that was taken out of the library’s budget. Not wanting to sacrifice books and periodicals, Krause said, library services were cut instead. Savings came from cutting eight hours by closing early on Friday and trimming weekend hours. Reduced hours only lasted one week, Krause said. Services have been fully restored since senators voted to donate student money.
“I think it would be unanimous on campus about what’s more important,” said Jack Fuller, student body president. Fuller had set aside $10,000 from the ASB budget early in the year as seed money to start a student radio station. The ASB budget is funded by a $21.50 student fee paid each semester. There is about $5,500 remaining in the radio fund since the senators also voted to give health services $1,800 after the holdback cut $10,000 from its budget.
The library will make up for the remaining cuts by being stingy with resources, such as paper, Krause said, but that shouldn’t directly affect students.
“They said they wanted, more library resources,” he said, “and they came through.”
