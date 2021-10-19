This story was published in the Oct. 19, 1904, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The races today embraces the best card offered during the week, with big fields of horses in the running events and well known harness horses among the entries. The women’s race will also be run as a special feature. To suggest the class of harness horses now stabled at the track the following can be mentioned: Sam Bowers, time 2:11; LeRoi, 2:10 ¼; Mack Mack, 2:12 ½; Oveta, 2:15. This is the splendid racing card that the association offers to the public today:
2:17 pace or trot — Sam Bowers, Prince Tom, Bonnie M., Bessie Jones, Five-eights dash, three years and upwards — Albermarle, Dixie, Tom Kingsley, Almeta, Little Minch, Modder, Scorcher, Eldred, Aurora B.
Three-eights dash, four years and upward — Cordwood, Nellie Miller, Orofino, Prince Henry, Little Jessie, Hercules, Rattler, Joe Jewett.
Seven-eights dash, the Idaho stake — Charles Switzer, Lord Eldred, Young Pepper, Chileno, My Surprise, Bud Wade.
Three-quarter — Hogarth, Anvil, Baldo, Sallie Goodwin, Zaza.
Anvil who runs today in the last event is the winner of the Spokane derby this year.