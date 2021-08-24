Moscow, Aug. 23. — Rooks in the R. O. T. C. will wear snappy new uniforms this year at the University of Idaho.
Changes in the dress of the cadets includes long trousers, lapel coat collars and overseas caps. They will be olive drab, with a light blue facing on the coat lapels. Officers will wear the regular army uniform as before.
Insignia will consist of R. O. T. C. lapel buttons, the Idaho corps mark on the right sleeve and the blue star above it, denoting preferred list ranking by the war department.
There will probably be 60 men in the unit this fall.
This story was published in the Aug. 24, 1930, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.