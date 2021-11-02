Lewiston residents awakened yesterday morning to discover that Halloween did not pass so quietly after all. Reports of mischief trickled into the police station all day as dawn disclosed a series of minor depredations.
The reward for the most spectacular feat goes to whoever ran a bicycle belonging to Lannie Jacobs, 302 2nd Ave., up the lanyard to the top of the flagpole at Pioneer park Jim Ellis, park caretaker, discovered it yesterday morning.
The bike was lowered with difficulty, police said. The rear wheel had been smashed and the rear fender damaged.
Many patrons of the arts who attended a community concert program at the Lewiston senior high school Tuesday night discovered after the performance that the air had been let out of their automobile tires, police said.
Mrs. Mary Wilson, 932 11th Ave., told officers her car radio aerial was snapped off during the concert.
P. J. Miller, 1105 9th Ave., reported that his underground sprinkler system had been dug up by pranksters. Dr. W. A. Myers, 605 9th Ave., said he was missing 50 feet of garden hose.
A rubber door mat, made out of automobile tires by a blind person, was stolen from the front porch of William J. Jacobs, 2004 3rd Ave., north.
Lattice Torn
Mrs. J. B. McGrane, 232 5th St., said a lattice fence in her yard was torn down.
Mrs. E. L. Boomhower, 726 8th St., wasn’t missing anything, but she found a stray lawn chair in her front yard.
At the Northern Idaho College of Education, mischief makers also had a field day.
A garbage can and a street barricade sign were run up the campus flag pole. Signs telling directions to campus buildings were stolen.
Two iron railings west of the administration building were uprooted and left lying on the grass.
Police aided in the recovery of half a dozen bicycles, which had turned up missing after the imps cut their halloween capers.
This story was published in the Nov. 2, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.