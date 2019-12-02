Most people want to know just what the origin and the meaning are of the suggestion that Lewiston should give up its designation as the site of the Northwest Livestock association’s annual event and request the association to select some other point instead. It is not easy to define just what the meaning is, but there is nothing secret about the circumstances, as far as the Tribune knows, and nothing that cannot be discussed openly and freely. The origin of it is in the fact that whereas in the past the necessary and proper expense has been borne largely by general taxation, which was apportioned according to ability and was not felt by anyone, now , on account of legal obstructions, the expense must be borne privately, falling upon only a few and not equally or justly upon these few. Some men give more than they should and some less, or not at all. Considering the broad industrial nature of the event, in which there is little visible benefit to those who carry the load, although the indirect and accruing benefits are large, it has come up for discussion as to whether it is wise and right to continue to ask these comparatively few persons to meet an expense which should be allocated more generally and more equitably. There is also a constantly recurring question over removing the site anyhow, and this feeling and this condition of impermanence adds to the difficulties. That is about all there is to it, as the Tribune understands.
In the situation there is nothing serious or surprising. There is no difficulty here but is capable of easy adjustment , if the desire to do so exists. The first question is, Where so the stockmen want their show held? At Lewiston or Spokane or Yakima or Portland? Their own expression on this point, by any preponderating voice, must be the controlling expression, for their interest and support would not be enlisted to an effectual or satisfactory extent unless the conditions were favorable and congenial. Their expression in the past has been overwhelmingly in favor of Lewiston and this is doubtless so yet, but, of course, there is always more or less dissent on account of convenience and of local aspirations, and sometimes and aggressive dissent seems more voluminous than a passive assent. This, however, should be the controlling element in the decision reached. If the stockmen prefer Lewiston, will the requirements they ask be such as the city can comfortably and with propriety meet? If the association desires to retain its headquarters here, as we believe to be the case, there will be no difficulty about the rest of it. The requirements will be only such as can be reasonably asked and accorded, there is every reason to believe. They can be accorded for the reason that the city will not have to experience the disappointments and obstacles it has just undergone. It will know what must be done at the outset and lay its base accordingly. We think there is no doubt as that.
Should the present exigency be passed — and there are always such throes to be suffered in new and broad and desirable undertakings of the sort — things will logically come easier ever afterward. The present legal obstacles will be removed at the first opportunity, whereby the financing of industrial education and demonstrations of this nature can be made somewhat of a public charge. The element of permanency will then have been obtained, and the association itself will benefit from this achievement, through eliminating friction and intrigue over the site of the show.
The Tribune has no wish or purpose to intrude into the decisions of the association in any way, but it can say with conviction and earnestness that no other home they may select, should they select one, will accord the members and their interests greater welcome and consideration and attentiveness than this home feels towards them. It also affords them some advantages and compensations they will not find elsewhere. The results and the conditions speak for themselves. The show was cradled here, grew here and has attained a splendid maturity here. We shall regret, long and feelingly, if the occasion for a separation should arise, but if it should come the satisfaction will remain that a good product has been developed here that will be difficult for any future home to improve upon and perhaps to maintain.
This story was published in the Dec. 2, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.