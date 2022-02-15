This story was published in the Feb. 15, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
London, Feb. 14 —(AP)— Amid historical funeral pageantry, Britain will lay George VI to rest tomorrow beside his father and others of his royal line in the “tomb of kings” at Windsor castle.
The stone walls of St. George’s chapel, on a chalky hill high above the river Thames, will again echo the words — for king and commoner alike — of the Anglican prayer of committal:
“Earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust; in sure and certain hope of the resurrection to eternal life.
Surprise Visit
Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit to London’s Westminster hall after sundown to join her people in paying tribute to her father as his body lay in state for the final hours before it will be moved in majestic procession to Windsor, 2½ miles to the west.
Unnoticed by the crowd slowly passing the catafalque, the queen, her sister Margaret and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, stood for 10 minutes beneath a doorway of the great hall.
The young queen, already shouldering the state duties passed on to her by the death of her father, had broken with tradition to greet the notable visitors from foreign lands at a luncheon and reception rather than at the state banquet customarily given on the eve of a king’s funeral.
Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who became a fast friend of the dead king during the trying days of World war II, was among the arrivals.
The funeral is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. (6 a.m. PST).
Acheson Present
Secretary of State Acheson was here to represent President Truman at the funeral. And Europe’s greatest postwar gathering of royalty brought together the sovereigns of Holland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Iraq, Luxembourg and Greece, along with several of those who had lost their thrones through the exigencies of war and political change.
Vast throngs of humbler people queued in the chill damp night to pass by the purple-draped catafalque in Westminster hall. Officials announced the giant iron-strapped doors of the 900-year-old edifice will remain open until 6 a.m. — only 3½ hours before the body of the king begins its journey in regal panopy to Windsor.
As they walked by 10 abreast, many persons let fall single flowers and little bouquets in front of the bier. The carpeted haul was strewn with roses, daffodils and snowdrops.