New York, July 11. — An effort will be made this week to clinch the match between Jack Johnson, heavyweight champion and Al Kauffman of California set for either September or October and to determine the place of meeting. Johnson signed articles early in June but pressure has been brought to bear upon him to cancel the match on the ground that it would interfere with his fight with Ketchel.
The pugilistic atmosphere is undergoing constant changes with respect to the plans for the undoing of Jack Johnson. Until his recent fight with Billy Papke there was a strong hope among fight followers that Stanley Ketchel might overcome the fighter, but that hope has, gone glimmering since Ketchel made so little an impression on Papke.
Friends of Jim Jeffries say today that notwithstanding the announcement of the former champion preliminary to his theatrical, engagement that he would fight Johnson, the one time boiler maker will never re-enter the ring.
It is stated by those close to Jeffries that his condition would not allow him to go over a few fast rounds.
Fight Enthusiasm Astir.
Ely, Nev., July 11. — Tex Hall, who is promoting the fight between Stanley Ketchel and Sam Langford, which is to take place in this camp September 6, posted a forfeit of $2,500 with a local bank today. Learning upon his arrival from San Francisco last night that clubs in that and other cities were astir with fight enthusiasm the Ely folks started things.
The other $22,500 of the purse is to be posted with the bank on August six. Hail is making all preparations for the bout to take place here.
This story was published in the July 12, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.