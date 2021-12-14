This story was published in the Dec. 14, 1913, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
N. H. Klaus, who was in the city yesterday from Lapwai, reports that he has purchased the plant of the Lapwai Wireless, which suspended publication in September, and about the first of the year he will begin the publication of a weekly newspaper at Lapwai. The plant was secured from Samuel Sumpter. Mr. Klaus will publish a non-partisan newspaper, devoted to the upbuilding of Lapwai and the Lapwai section. He was formerly identified with the Reubens Citizen.