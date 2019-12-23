PROTECT BRIDGE... ... ... ...
The necessity of patroling the Lewiston-Clarkston interstate bridge to control traffic was brought to the attention of the Clarkston city council last night by Engineer W. P. Huges and E. L. Parker, representatives of the Lewiston city council.
They explained that unless something is done immediately toward regulating the traffic through the proper system of patrolling it will only be a matter of a short time until the bridge will become unsafe for public use as it is already inadequate for the volume of traffic handled.
They explained that it seems to be a rather round about way to secure assistance through the states of Idaho and Washington and for this reason they suggested that the counties of Nez Perce and Asotin and the cities of Lewiston and Clarkston join in defraying the expense of patrolling the bridge.
Engineer Hughes read an order from the state highway department of Idaho, regulating the speed of automobiles to 20 miles per hour, light trucks to 15 miles and heavy trucks to 12 miles per hour.
After the matter of patrolling the bridge was discussed from different angles, the city council passed a resolution to work out a plan to place before the county commissioners at their first meeting in January, relative to financing the patrolling of the bridge. The city council expressed a willingness to assist in financing the supervision of traffic across the bridge.
Would Repeal Ordinance.
A petition signed by a number of the local real estate dealers was filed with the city council requesting them to repeal the recent real estate ordinance, which makes it compulsory for all persons engaged in that business to procure a license and maintain an office within the city of Clarkston. The petition stated that such an ordinance places restraint upon the legitimate transaction of the real estate business in Clarkston and contiguous territory. The petition was tabled for the time being.
Franchise is Granted.
An ordinance was passed at its final reading last night giving the Pacific Power & Light company a 50-year gas franchise to operate in the city of Clarkston. The ordinance was passed without opposition.
Bids arc Received.
Bids were opened for the grading and graveling of Third street from Sycamore to Chestnut, a distance of one block. There were only two bids received, one from Contractor Robert Meyer and the other from J. H. Deveny, as follows:
Deveny — Grading, 30 cents per cubic yard; surfacing with crushed rock, $2.25 per cubic yard; surfacing with gravel, $1.75.
Meyer — Grading, 56 cents per cubic yard; surfacing with crushed rock, $2.25 per cubic yard; surfacing with gravel, $1.80.
The bids were referred to the streets committee for investigation.
This story was published in the Dec. 23, 1925, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.