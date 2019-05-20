Flashback: This story ran in the May 20, 1905, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Tribune has published and now has ready for distribution several hundred copies of the Idaho Miners’ Code. The code was most carefully compiled for the Tribune by the well known law firm of Bender & Lingenfelter, which fact alone should be a sufficient guarantee of its worth and reliability to those engaged in the business of locating, holding and transferring mining claims in the state of Idaho.
The Idaho Miners’ Code is the most comprehensive handy reference that has even before been offered to the prospectors of the state. It is well printed on good paper and substantially bound; is compact in form, and can be easily carried in one’s pocket; is alphabetically indexed, and its language is simply and easily comprehended.
The publication of the code was not undertaken by the Tribune as a money scheme, but rather to meet the actual need of the prospectors and miners. The code is now for sale at the Tribune office. The price is but 50 cents.
Mail orders will receive prompt and careful attention.