How to form a lighted Christmas star on steeply sloping Lewiston Hill so it will appear as a perfect star to residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley below has posed a difficult problem to the Clarkston Junior Chamber of Commerce, William Halley said last night.
Halley, chairman of the Jaycees Christmas Activities Committee, reported on plans for the star at a junior chamber meeting at the Clarkston Youth & Civic Center.
Because of the 20 per cent slope of the hill, the star had to be longer than wide or it would appear foreshortened or squatty to those below. In their efforts to determine how much longer the star should be, Clarkston Jaycees caused some concern Sunday night to residents of the valley.
Jaycees first unwound rolls of tissue in the shape of a star on the hillside. Then they lighted red flares in a star outline. With other Jaycees watching through a telescope at the residence of Frank Mosher, Clarkston astronomer, the red flares were adjusted to the proper position. The flashing red lights on the hillside caused a flurry of telephone calls to Lewiston and Clarkston police and the Lewiston Morning Tribune. Halley said final dimensions of the star are 130 feet wide by 220 foot long.
The decision to change to a star at Christmas time came because of objections from Clarkston church groups which felt the cross heretofore lighted by Clarkston Jaycees each holiday season should be reserved for Easter, Mel Oglesby, Jaycee secretary, said. He said valley residents no doubt are tired of the cross, at any rate. Work on the new star will start the week following Thanksgiving.
At the meeting, Jimmie L. Asker, executive director of the Lewis-Clark Valley Boys Clubs, was presented a $100 check. The money is to help pay for athletic equipment purchased for boys clubs’ members.
