How to form a lighted Christmas star on steeply sloping Lewiston Hill so it will appear as a perfect star to residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley below has posed a difficult problem to the Clarkston Junior Chamber of Commerce, William Halley said last night.

Halley, chairman of the Jaycees Christmas Activities Committee, reported on plans for the star at a junior chamber meeting at the Clarkston Youth & Civic Center.

