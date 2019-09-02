William R. Bishop, who will occupy the chair of pedagogy and who will be supervisor of the training school of the Lewiston Normal school, arrived in the city yesterday from Granby Center. N. Y., accompanied by his mother, Mrs. M. A. Bishop.
Mr. Bishop comes to Lewiston direct from Purdue university, where the past year he has been an instructor under Professor Fluegel. He has also taught in the Oswego State Normal school of New York. He is a graduate of the Oswego Normal school and of the Chicago university, after which he spent three years in Europe as a student at Jena where he graduated in pedagogy. While in Europe he traveled extensively during his vacations and visited the best universities for the purpose of comparing them with the American institutions.
He will immediately take up his work in arranging the training department of the Normal school.
This story was published in the Sept. 2, 1904, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.