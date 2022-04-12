This story was published in the April 12, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Leavenworth, Kan., April 11. — The federal prison baseball season will open in a few days.
The team composed of white prisoners has been trained by E. J. Ryan, a graduate of the University of Michigan, and formerly a football and baseball coach. Therefore, the white team expects to vanquish the negro nine and win the prison pennant.
Ryan warms up his players with the enthusiasm of his college days. After the squad tosses the ball for half an hour, he announces:
“The next stunt is a little practice for your wind. Line up here. Get off quick and run hard 10 yards. Now we will run around the yard twice. If you can’t run, walk; but don’t quit.”
After this exercise the prisoners go back to their tasks gladly, all convinced that college baseball and coaches are not as easy as they appear to be.