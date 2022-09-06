This story was published in the Sept. 6, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
---
SEATTLE (AP) — President Kennedy will visit Washington state late this month as part of a 10-state conservation tour but will bypass Grand Coulee Dam, Andrew Hatcher, assistant presidential press secretary, said Thursday.
Hatcher Indicated the President would stop at the Hanford Atomic Works Sept. 27 for ceremonies marking the start of construction on the world’s largest nuclear power plant, then fly to the Seattle-Tacoma area the same day.
No reason was given for dropping Grand Coulee, where Kennedy had been invited to attend a program observing the 30th anniversary of the start of construction on the giant Columbia River Dam. But it was assumed the President’s visits were limited by a tight schedule.
———
TO SALUTE REPUBLICANS
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Kennedy will salute two Republicans, Theodore Roosevelt and Gifford Pinchot, at the start of his 10-state conservation tour later this month.
Kennedy, it was learned Thursday, will begin his Sept. 25-29 trip by flying to Milford, Pa., to visit the former Pinchot home which soon will become a national historic site.
Pinchot, who died in 1946, was a pioneer conservationist who won fame as head of the U.S. Forest Service during the administration of Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most conservation minded presidents.
———
MAY VISIT IDAHO
IDAHO FALLS (AP) — Rep. Ralph Harding, D-ldaho, said Thursday President John F. Kennedy “wlll definitely consider coming lo Idaho” during his scheduled tour of western states Sept. 24-28.
He made the announcement during a visit to Idaho Falls after talking by phone with Mike Manitose, the legislative assistant to the President in the Senate.
