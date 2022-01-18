This story was published in the Jan. 18, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Washington, Jan. 17. —(AP)— President Roosevelt has saved the peanut stand of Steve Zasillakos at the corner of the White House grounds. Steve, who has sold peanuts at this stand for more than a quarter of a century, was ordered by police to move after complaints that he was interfering with traffic. Mrs. Roosevelt clipped the story from the newspaper and sent it to Stephen T. Early, a secretary of the president, with a written inquiry: “Must this man go?” Mr. Early started investigation and suddenly discovered that President Roosevelt himself had already acted after reading the story.