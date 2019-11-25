WASHINGTON (AP) — A son was born early Friday President-elect and Mrs. John F. Kennedy as Kennedy was rushing back from Florida to be at his wife’s bedside in a Washington hospital.
Both Mrs. Kennedy and the dark-haired, 6 lb.-3 oz. baby were reported doing fine.
Delivery was by caesarean section at 12:22 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
The son is the Kennedys’ second child. Their daughter, Caroline, will be 3 on Sunday.
Mrs. Kennedy had said earlier that the infant would be named John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr., if it were a boy.
Kennedy had spent Thanksgiving with his family here and had just, arrived at Palm Beach, Fla., to continue his post-election vacation when he received word that his wife had been taken to Georgetown University Hospital.
He immediately ordered a rush return flight to Washington. A plane larger and faster than his private craft was ordered into use for the trip back.
The future first lady, who has a history of miscarriages, was accompanied by a doctor on the ambulance trip from the Kennedys’ home in the Georgetown section of Washington.
About an hour after her arrival at the hospital, Mrs. Kennedy, 31, was taken to a fourth floor operating suite.
Dr. Edward B. Brocks, who was present at the birth, said “everything proceeded according to schedule” and that the baby was in “very good condition.”
He said the infant will remain in an incubator for 24 hours.
A socialite heiress, Mrs. Kennedy is the former Jacqueline Bouvier. She is a daughter of the late John V. Bouvier III, who was a New York stockbroker. Her mother is now Mrs. Hugh D. Auchincloss.
Both the mother and Auchincloss declined to talk with newsmen after their arrival at the hospital.
This story was published in the Nov. 25, 1960, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.